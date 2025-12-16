 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival
HomePuneMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praised the Pune Book Festival for fostering a strong reading culture despite the rise of smartphones. Highlighting the festival's record attendance of over two lakh visitors, he said books nurture knowledge, culture, and personality development. The event, organized by the National Book Trust, will next be held in Goa.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights Enduring Power Of Books Amid Tech Era At Pune Book Festival | X @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the quest for knowledge and information is driving people to read books even in the age of smartphones and technology.

He said the Pune Book Festival has given a new direction to the reading culture and opened up new avenues.

Fadanvis inaugurated a book, 'Guinnessgatha', written by Rajesh Pandey, Chief Organiser of the Pune Book Festival. The festival is organised by the National Book Trust (NBT).

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

"In the age of mobile phones and technology, there were doubts about whether people would still read books. However, the depth of knowledge and information contained in books continues to resonate with everyone.

article-image

As a result, the Pune Book Festival is receiving an enormous response and setting new records, with Punekars participating in large numbers and purchasing books in large quantities, which is an encouraging sign for the growth of reading culture," he said.

Fadnavis said the book festival has contributed to shaping thoughtful and mature citizens, while nurturing the state's art, culture and historical traditions.

"Books and literature expand intellectual awareness, enhance maturity, and elevate individuals to greater heights. One should remain in the company of knowledgeable and thought-provoking people. Reading books contributes to personality development," he added.

He said the next festival of books will be held in Goa.

Pandey said that more than two lakh citizens have visited the book festival, and public participation is increasing.

"To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, collective efforts are required, and books can help in creating a better society," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

