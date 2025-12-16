 Mumbai Infra News: BMC Floats ₹129 Crore Tenders For Microsurfacing Work On Western And Eastern Express Highways
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Floats ₹129 Crore Tenders For Microsurfacing Work On Western And Eastern Express Highways

The BMC has floated Rs 129 crore tenders for microsurfacing select stretches of the Western and Eastern Express Highways. The civic body plans annual section-wise repairs to improve road quality while avoiding large-scale traffic disruption on Mumbai’s busiest corridors.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
BMC initiates microsurfacing work on Mumbai’s Western and Eastern Express Highways to improve road quality and durability | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 15: On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floated two separate tenders for microsurfacing work on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 129 crore.

Rs 69 Crore for WEH, Rs 60 Crore for EEH

The BMC has allocated Rs 69 crore for microsurfacing a 7.5 km stretch of the 25.33 km Western Express Highway between Oberoi Mall Junction (Goregaon) and Magathane (Borivali), and Rs 60 crore for a 7.9 km section of the 23.5 km Eastern Express Highway from Kamraj Nagar (Ghatkopar) to Amar Mahal (Chembur). Both roads are vital north–south arteries linking Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs.

Annual Repairs Planned to Avoid Traffic Disruption

The WEH and EEH were previously maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), but the BMC took over in 2023.

article-image

“Resurfacing the entire highways at once would be costly and cause major traffic disruption, as these are the city’s busiest roads. Instead, the BMC will repair specific sections of both highways annually to keep them smooth,” an official said.

