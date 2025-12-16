Mumbai Local Train Update: Thane-Kalyan Route May Get Underground Rail Lines As Central Railway Explores Options To Tackle Congestion

Mumbai Local Train | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle severe congestion on the crucial Thane–Kalyan rail corridor, the Central Railway (CR) is actively exploring the possibility of laying underground rail lines as part of its proposed 7th and 8th lines project.

The 10.8-km Thane–Kalyan stretch, one of the busiest sections on Mumbai’s suburban network, handles nearly 1,000 train movements daily and serves as a vital interchange zone for lakhs of commuters. With land constraints posing a major challenge, railway authorities believe that going underground at select locations, especially near Dombivli, could be key to easing long-term pressure.

CR officials confirmed that a third-party agency has been appointed to conduct a Final Location Survey (FLS), which will determine the feasibility, alignment and engineering details of the new rail lines. According to a Hindustan Times report, the study, currently in its early stages, will assess whether underground corridors are required in densely built-up pockets where horizontal expansion is no longer possible. The FLS report is expected to be ready by mid-2026.

The Thane–Kalyan section is a critical rail artery where multiple routes intersect. Thane station links the main line with the trans-harbour corridor towards Panvel, Diva connects suburban services to Roha and Kalyan marks the bifurcation of routes towards Kasara and Karjat–Khopoli. With the rapid expansion of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, nearly 1.2 to 1.5 million commuters depend on this corridor every day, intensifying congestion during peak hours.

Central Railway had completed the long-delayed 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Diva in 2022, offering some relief. However, officials admit that this has only partly addressed the issue. While there is limited scope for surface-level expansion on certain stretches, areas before and after Dombivli are particularly constrained, leading a serious consideration of underground rail sections.

Currently, around 1,200 suburban local services operate daily between Thane and Kalyan on fast and slow corridors. Diva station remains one of the busiest points on the CR network, with nearly 70–75 per cent of the 894 daily local trains halting there. This has also led to frequent closures of the Diva level crossing, opened nearly 39 times a day, disrupting both train schedules and road traffic.

The proposed underground and elevated additions are part of a larger vision to segregate suburban and long-distance train operations. Central Railway plans to expand Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) with additional platforms and develop Parel as a new terminus, reducing pressure on CSMT and Dadar.

While underground lines could transform mobility on the Thane–Kalyan corridor, officials acknowledge that planning, approvals and execution will take several years before commuters see tangible benefits.

