BMC Elections 2026: ‘Congress To Fight Polls On Civic Issues, Not Religious Agenda,’ Says Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: With the State Election Commission announcing elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, political activity has intensified, particularly in Mumbai, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are just a month away.

Congress MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday asserted that the Congress would fight the BMC election on issues concerning Mumbai and its citizens, and not on a “divisive religious agenda”.

STORY | Congress to fight polls on Mumbai's issues: Varsha Gaikwad



Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said her party would fight the next month's elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on local civic issues, and the voters would not fall for… pic.twitter.com/xHMKAnorHp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2025

‘BMC Polls Will Be Fought for Mumbaikars’ Future’

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Gaikwad said the Congress was fully prepared for the civic polls and would contest them vigorously for the development of the city and the future of Mumbaikars.

“During the period of administrative rule under the BJP-led Mahayuti, Mumbai’s finances have been looted. The city is being sold to favoured contractors and industrialists,” she alleged, expressing confidence that the Congress would succeed in hoisting its victory flag at the BMC.

Allegations of Corruption During Administrator Rule

Gaikwad accused the BJP of presiding over rampant corruption during the administrator’s tenure, claiming that while builders, industrialists and “favoured contractors” prospered, ordinary citizens suffered.

“Mumbaikars are deprived of even basic civic amenities such as good roads, adequate water supply, clean air, quality education and healthcare,” she said.

BJP Responsible for BMC’s Condition, Says Gaikwad

Hitting out at the BJP, Gaikwad pointed out that the party had ruled the BMC for 25 years and that for the past three years, the civic body has been under the control of the BJP-led state government through an administrator.

“Instead of accepting responsibility, the BJP is now pointing fingers at others. Mumbai and Maharashtra have been pushed to the top in corruption rankings during this period, and the BMC’s treasury and bank deposits have been drained,” she alleged.

Congress Warns Against Voter Polarisation

She further accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters in the upcoming elections by raising religious issues. “Mumbai will not be misled by the BJP’s religious agenda. The BMC election must be fought on Mumbai’s real problems and civic issues,” Gaikwad asserted.

Mumbai Congress Begins Election Preparations

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress has begun preparations for the civic polls. Strategy meetings were held over the past two days at Tilak Bhavan, attended by senior leaders including Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan, Pradesh vice-presidents Adv Ganesh Patil and Mohan Joshi, Minority Department president Wajahat Mirza, Pradesh general secretary Gurvinder Singh Bachhar, among others.

Candidate Selection and Alliance Talks Underway

After the meeting, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said detailed discussions were held on election strategies for the 28 municipal corporations in the state, with a separate, focused deliberation planned for the BMC.

He said interviews of aspiring candidates would begin at the district level from Wednesday, followed by meetings of the State Parliamentary Board on December 25 and 26 to finalise candidates.

Also Watch:

Sapkal added that local leadership would be authorised to take decisions on alliances for the municipal elections. “Proposals from like-minded parties will be considered, and appropriate decisions will be taken at the local level,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/