 Mumbai News: BMC Removes 2,103 Hoardings And Banners After Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force Ahead Of Civic Polls
The BMC removed 2,103 unauthorised hoardings, banners and posters across Mumbai within 48 hours after the Model Code of Conduct came into force for civic polls. Despite the action, no cases have been registered against those responsible, with the enforcement drive set to continue.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
BMC teams remove unauthorised political hoardings and banners across Mumbai following enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed 2,103 hoardings, banners, posters, and flags across the city over the past 48 hours.

The action was taken immediately after the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming BMC elections came into effect on Monday. However, not a single case has been registered against those responsible for putting up the unauthorised banners and posters that defaced the city.

Municipal Commissioner Orders Immediate Action

The Model Code of Conduct strictly prohibits the display of unauthorised posters and banners, allowing advertising materials only with prior official permission.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed immediate action against violations, following which the BMC’s licence department removed 1,323 banners, 220 posters, 262 cut-out hoardings, and 293 flags. The enforcement drive will continue, officials said.

BMC Emphasises Transparency And Fair Elections

Ashiwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), stated, “The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct is essential to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Following its enforcement, the BMC has launched immediate action to remove all political advertisements, hoardings, and flex banners across its jurisdiction. The drive will continue in the coming days to prevent any violations of the code.”

Appeal To Political Parties And Workers

Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said, “A drive to remove unauthorised and illegal hoardings, flex banners, and similar materials installed at major junctions, main roads, public places, and around government buildings in the city is being carried out on a war footing.”

She appealed to political parties, office-bearers, and workers to cooperate with the civic body and refrain from displaying any material that violates the Model Code of Conduct in the coming days.

