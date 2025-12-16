Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: Customs Seize 33.42 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹33 Crore From 11 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs officials display hydroponic weed seized from passengers arriving from Bangkok during multiple drug smuggling cases | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: Mumbai Airport Customs officials, over the past five days, have seized a total of 33.42 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 33 crore from 11 passengers arriving from Bangkok across eight cases.

Spot Profiling Leads To Arrests

According to Customs sources, based on spot profiling of passengers, a total of 16.48 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 16.48 crore in the illicit market, was recovered across four cases from five passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights. The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mumbai Airport Customs officials display hydroponic weed seized from passengers arriving from Bangkok during multiple drug smuggling cases | File Photo

Specific Intelligence Yields More Recoveries

In four other cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 16.94 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 16.94 crore in the illicit market was recovered from six passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. They were also arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Accused Admit Smuggling For Quick Money

“All the 11 accused persons, in their statements, said they were aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, they were getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India,” an officer said.

Also Watch:

Probe On International Drug Syndicate Underway

Another officer said that investigations in the cases are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused.

“We are probing who supplied them marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai,” said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/