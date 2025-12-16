Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City |

Panvel Municipal Corporation on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several key development projects across the city, aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving public amenities. The main inauguration ceremony was held at Loknete D. B. Patil Vidyalaya in Panvel.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale appealed to citizens to actively participate in the city’s development initiatives, stating that the projects would significantly enhance the quality of life for residents. The event was attended by elected representatives, senior officials, and dignitaries from across the district.

Among the major projects inaugurated were the rejuvenation and beautification of Pisarve Lake, the bridge over the Taloja River connecting Koynavelhe and Ghot villages, and new ward committee offices at Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe. An urban primary health centre at Kharghar was also inaugurated, along with several concreted road stretches in the Kalamboli node.

A mural and a specially designed memorial chamber showcasing information about Loknete D. B. Patil were also formally opened as part of the programme.

In addition, foundation stones were laid for several upcoming projects, including a mother and child care centre at Sector 18 in New Panvel West, housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister’s Awas Yojana behind the Panvel bus depot, and major road concretisation works in the Kamothe area. The foundation stone for the construction of commercial shops and a multi-storey parking facility in Ward Committee ‘D’ was also laid.

Officials said these initiatives reflect the civic body’s focus on inclusive urban development, improved healthcare access, better connectivity, and enhanced public facilities across Panvel.

