Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Civic Body Begins Preparations As Poll Schedule Announced

Panvel, Dec 16: With the State Election Commission announcing the schedule for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections–2025 on January 15, the civic administration has begun preparations to ensure a smooth, transparent and orderly electoral process.

Review Meeting of Returning Officers Held

A review meeting of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers was held on December 16 at the civic headquarters under the chairmanship of Election Officer and Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Elections to Be Held Across 20 Wards, 78 Seats

Elections to the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be conducted through a multi-member ward system, covering 78 seats across 20 wards. Polling is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026.

Returning and Assistant Returning Officers Appointed

To manage the election process, six Returning Officers and twelve Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed. These include Deputy Collectors, Tahsildars, Additional Tahsildars, and senior officials from the municipal corporation and other government departments. Each election division will be overseen by one Returning Officer, assisted by two Assistant Returning Officers.

Polling Arrangements and Election Procedures Reviewed

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on arrangements for polling stations, scrutiny of nomination papers, voting procedures, counting of votes, and strict implementation of the Election Commission’s guidelines. Coordination with political parties, the police department, and planning of voter training programmes were also reviewed.

Commissioner Stresses Neutrality and Transparency

Commissioner Chitale directed all officers and staff to discharge their duties strictly in accordance with Election Commission rules, stressing the importance of neutrality and transparency throughout the process.

Civic Body Assures Free and Fair Elections

The civic administration stated that all necessary preparations are in place to conduct the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Citizens have been urged to actively participate in the democratic process.

