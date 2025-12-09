Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10

Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Dec 09: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified work on resolving objections and suggestions submitted regarding the Draft Voter List for the 2025 General Elections.

To expedite the process, the Corporation has appointed ward-wise control officers, supported by assistant control officers. These teams are conducting on-ground verification of each objection and preparing inquiry-based reports to decide their outcome. The administration has continued operations even through weekends to ensure timely completion.

*पनवेल महानगरपालिका सार्वत्रिक निवडणुका 2025*

*प्रारूप मतदार यादीवरील हरकती व सूचनांवर महापालिकेच्या वतीने युध्दपातळीवर कार्यवाही*



मा.राज्य निवडणूक आयोगाने पूरविलेल्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणूक 2025 प्रारूप मतदार यादीवर आलेल्या हरकती व सूचना यांवर कार्यवाही करण्यासाठी महापालिका… pic.twitter.com/cyTiExafdi — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) December 8, 2025

29,423 Objections Received — Majority Linked To Duplicate Entries

The Corporation has received around 29,423 objections, the majority concerning duplicate voter entries. As per the State Election Commission’s guidelines dated October 29, 2025, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting in-person verification to address these cases.

Final Voter List To Be Released On December 10

Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, Nanaso Kamthe, stated that the final voter lists will be published on December 10, 2025, based on the action taken on objections.

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the administration is committed to resolving all objections within the timeline set by the Election Commission.

