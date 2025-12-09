 Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10

To expedite the process, the Corporation has appointed ward-wise control officers, supported by assistant control officers. These teams are conducting on-ground verification of each objection and preparing inquiry-based reports to decide their outcome. The administration has continued operations even through weekends to ensure timely completion.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Dec 09: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified work on resolving objections and suggestions submitted regarding the Draft Voter List for the 2025 General Elections.

To expedite the process, the Corporation has appointed ward-wise control officers, supported by assistant control officers. These teams are conducting on-ground verification of each objection and preparing inquiry-based reports to decide their outcome. The administration has continued operations even through weekends to ensure timely completion.

29,423 Objections Received — Majority Linked To Duplicate Entries

The Corporation has received around 29,423 objections, the majority concerning duplicate voter entries. As per the State Election Commission’s guidelines dated October 29, 2025, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting in-person verification to address these cases.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Final Voter List To Be Released On December 10

Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, Nanaso Kamthe, stated that the final voter lists will be published on December 10, 2025, based on the action taken on objections.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Releases Preliminary Ward-Wise Voters’ List For 2025 Elections
article-image

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the administration is committed to resolving all objections within the timeline set by the Election Commission.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhayandar Fire Scare: Short Circuit Sparks Blaze In Kasturi Heights, 3-Year-Old Faints Due To Smoke

Bhayandar Fire Scare: Short Circuit Sparks Blaze In Kasturi Heights, 3-Year-Old Faints Due To Smoke

BNHS To Host Special Tree Heritage Walk At Malabar Hill On December 14 To Showcase Mumbai’s...

BNHS To Host Special Tree Heritage Walk At Malabar Hill On December 14 To Showcase Mumbai’s...

Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar...

Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar...

GYF 2025 Concludes On A Culture-Shifting High At Jio World Garden As Thousands Celebrate Purpose and...

GYF 2025 Concludes On A Culture-Shifting High At Jio World Garden As Thousands Celebrate Purpose and...

Mumbai: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale

Mumbai: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale