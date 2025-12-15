Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1 crore after arresting a passenger arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 15: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 1 crore.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs intercepted a passenger identified as M.S.T. Paramb, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala, on the basis of a spot profile that he might be carrying contraband items after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Hydroponic Ganja Seized From Baggage

On searching his baggage, the Customs officers recovered a packet containing hydroponic weed (ganja) weighing 998 grams, valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Accused Admits Awareness Of Legal Consequences

The accused, in his statement, said he was aware that smuggling the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he said he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India.

Probe On To Trace International And Local Links

Another officer said that the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused.

“We are probing who supplied him marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai,” a Customs officer said.

