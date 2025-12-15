 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a 25-year-old Kerala resident after seizing nearly 1 kg of hydroponic ganja worth about Rs 1 crore from his baggage upon arrival from Bangkok. Investigators are now probing the international drug supply chain and local receivers.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1 crore after arresting a passenger arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 15: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 1 crore.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs intercepted a passenger identified as M.S.T. Paramb, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala, on the basis of a spot profile that he might be carrying contraband items after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Hydroponic Ganja Seized From Baggage

On searching his baggage, the Customs officers recovered a packet containing hydroponic weed (ganja) weighing 998 grams, valued at around Rs 1 crore.

FPJ Shorts
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar
'De Do Oscar': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Praises Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar
Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes
Punjab News: Repolling Ordered At Several Places After Minor Skirmishes
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

Accused Admits Awareness Of Legal Consequences

The accused, in his statement, said he was aware that smuggling the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he said he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India.

Probe On To Trace International And Local Links

Another officer said that the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.50 Crore In Three Bangkok-Linked Smuggling...
article-image

“We are probing who supplied him marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai,” a Customs officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 25-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore...

ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe

Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency...

Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency...

Palghar Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests Absconding Accused After 5 Years In 2020 Attempt To...

Palghar Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests Absconding Accused After 5 Years In 2020 Attempt To...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...

Mumbai News: Students’ Organisation Meets MLAs Sana Malik And Rais Shaikh Over Delay In PhD...