Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule

Navi Mumbai, Dec 15: The ward-wise final voter lists for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections were published on Monday, as per the election programme announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

State Election Commission Issues Schedule For Municipal Polls

According to the State Election Commission’s letter dated December 9, the schedule for publication of final voter lists has been finalised for general elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Accordingly, the final voter lists for Navi Mumbai have now been made public.

Voter Lists Available At Multiple Platforms

The final ward-wise voter lists are available for public inspection at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, on the notice boards of the respective ward offices, and on the official NMMC website (https://www.nmmc.gov.in). The lists have also been disseminated through the corporation’s official social media platforms.

NMMC Assures Transparency And Public Access

“As per the directions of the State Election Commission, the ward-wise final voter lists have been published and made accessible to citizens through multiple platforms to ensure transparency and ease of access,” an NMMC spokesperson said.

Printed Copies And Online Search Facility Available

As per another directive issued by the State Election Commission on December 9, printed copies of the final voter list with photographs can be obtained by citizens at a rate of Rs 2 per page.

In addition, voters can search for their names online using the ‘Search name in voter list’ option available on the State Election Commission’s official website https://mahasecvoterlist.in.

