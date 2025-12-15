MBVV Police Bust ₹100-Crore MD Drug Manufacturing Factory In Rajasthan, Expose Major Interstate Narcotics Network

Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate |

Mira Bhayandar: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has busted an MD drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and seized evidence and materials worth around ₹100 crore. This operation has exposed a large interstate drug trafficking network.

Three months ago, while patrolling the Mira-Bhayandar area, police searched six individuals based on suspicion. At that time, they confiscated approximately 501.6 grams of MD drugs (valued at around ₹1.32 crore), eight mobile phones, and four motorcycles. A case was registered at the Kashigaon Police Station regarding this matter.

During the subsequent investigation, four more accused in the case were arrested. Two four-wheeler vehicles and one motorcycle used for the crime, along with six mobile phones (total value around ₹22 lakh), were seized from them.

Factory Uncovered in Rajasthan

Further investigation led the police team to Rajasthan in search of the absconding accused. On December 14th, the police team, acting on a tip-off, uncovered an MD drug manufacturing factory owned by an accused named Anil Vijay Pal Singh from Jhunjhunu.

From this location, police seized approximately 10 kg of MD, precursor chemicals used for production, a plastic mixer, a dryer machine, a weighing scale, hand gloves, filters, and other equipment. The total estimated value of all the seized materials is ₹100 crore, police said.

The entire operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Police Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Doiphode, and Assistant Police Commissioner Madan Ballal.

