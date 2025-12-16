Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Man Posing As BARC Scientist

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 689-page chargesheet in the case involving a man who posed as a scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). According to Crime Branch sources, charges have been framed against the main accused, Akhtar Qutubuddin Hussaini, and his co-accused, Munazzir Nazimuddin Khan. | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 689-page chargesheet in the case involving a man who posed as a scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). According to Crime Branch sources, charges have been framed against the main accused, Akhtar Qutubuddin Hussaini, and his co-accused, Munazzir Nazimuddin Khan.

Legal Provisions Invoked in the Case

Police said Khan had assisted Hussaini in preparing multiple fake documents, including three passports. The chargesheet also includes a letter received from BARC supporting the prosecution’s case.

The chargesheet has been filed under the following sections of Section 319: Cheating by personation, Section 336: Forgery, Section 337: Forgery of record of court or of public register, etc., Section 338: Forgery of valuable security, wills, and other critical documents,Section 339: Possessing a forged document, Section 340: Using a forged document or electronic record as genuine (punishable in the same manner as actual forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said Section 339 (possession of forged documents) has been newly added to the chargesheet.

The main accused, Akhtar Qutubuddin Hussaini alias Alexander Palmer (60), a resident of Yari Road, Versova, was arrested by Mumbai Police on October 17. Hussaini was allegedly using fake identity cards claiming to be a BARC scientist. Police recovered two forged identity cards from him one in the name of Alexander Palmer and another in the name of Ali Reza Hussaini.

Investigations Continue for Additional Accomplices

Investigators found that Hussaini had created a completely fake identity using forged educational degrees, passports, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. These documents were allegedly prepared during 2016–17 by his associate Munazzir Nazimuddin Khan (34), a resident of Jamshedpur, who was arrested on October 25.

During interrogation, Hussaini told Mumbai Police that his entire family, including his brother Adil Hussaini, had died. He claimed that his father Qutubuddin Hussaini, mother Noor Jahan Hussaini, and brothers Asif, Arif and Adil Hussaini were deceased. According to Hussaini, Asif died in Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Arif in Prayagraj, and Adil in Jamshedpur. These claims were also corroborated by Khan.

However, the Delhi Police Special Cell later traced and formally arrested Adil Hussaini after detaining him from his residence in Seemapuri, Delhi. Police said Adil, originally from Tatanagar, Jharkhand, had been living in Delhi for several years and had travelled multiple times to Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries.

Investigators are also searching for Mohammed Iliyas Mohammed Ismail of Jamshedpur, who allegedly helped Khan in preparing Hussaini’s forged documents. Police officials said Hussaini was fascinated by physics and espionage and enjoyed portraying himself as an intelligence operative or nuclear expert. He had earlier worked with oil and marketing companies in the Middle East and was deported from Dubai in 2004. At the time, he was accused of attempting to sell “sensitive information” related to India. However, inquiries by the police, central agencies and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) found no criminal substance in those allegations.

Police further said Hussaini allegedly used his fake scientist identity to meet foreign nationals, travel abroad, and extract money by falsely claiming access to confidential material. Maps and other suspicious documents have been seized from him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/