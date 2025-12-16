BMC Elections 2026: Mega Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹10,000 Crore Rolled Out Ahead Of Poll Code

BMC fast-tracks mega infrastructure projects across Mumbai as civic polls approach, with key tenders floated ahead of the election code | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 15: In a last-minute push ahead of the BMC elections, several major infrastructure projects are underway, with tenders floated before the election code of conduct came into effect.

Key projects include the Gargai Dam, a cable-stayed bridge connecting the Y-Bridge in Byculla to the JJ Bridge, and the fourth phase of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, together totalling an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Gargai Dam Fast-Tracked After Years of Delay

Gargai Dam: The long-delayed Gargai Dam, stalled under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has been fast-tracked by the Mahayuti administration, with a tender floated for the Palghar project.

Expected to add 450 million litres per day to Mumbai’s water supply at an estimated cost of Rs 3,040 crore, it follows the Middle Vaitarna Dam completed in 2014.

Cable-Stayed Bridge to Ease Byculla, Mazgaon Traffic

Flyover: Last week, the BMC awarded a Rs 1,041 crore contract to an Ashoka Buildcon JV to construct a cable-stayed bridge linking Byculla’s Y-Bridge with the JJ Bridge, aimed at easing traffic in Byculla and Mazgaon. Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

The proposed 850-metre bridge is designed to decongest the Eastern Express Highway by strengthening connectivity between the eastern suburbs and south Mumbai. With two arms linking Olivant Bridge, it will improve access to the Eastern Freeway and the MTHL while avoiding traffic-heavy junctions on JJ Road.

GMLR Phase 4 Tender Floated

Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR): The BMC has invited a tender of Rs 1,293 crore for the fourth phase, from Mulund to Airoli toll naka, for the ambitious GMLR project.

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes.

The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs 14,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai.

Express Highways to Undergo Resurfacing

Resurfacing of expressways: The BMC has undertaken resurfacing work on the Eastern and Western Express Highways at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Rs 4,000 Crore Waste Management Contract Finalised

Service-based contract: Nearly eight months after floating the tender, the BMC has finalised a Rs 4,000 crore contract for a service-based waste management system covering outsourced cleaning and transportation across 21 wards, following negotiations that brought bids down from 30–60 per cent above estimates to 14–16 per cent.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/