 Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity

Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity

As part of the expansion, two new stations—Targhar and Gavan—became operational. Targhar, located close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, was expected to add substantial convenience for passengers, while Gavan strengthened suburban rail access for surrounding areas.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway introduced five additional pairs of suburban trains on the Belapur/Nerul–Uran corridor from Monday, a move aimed at improving peak-hour frequency and easing travel for daily commuters, officials said.

With the addition of the new services, the total number of daily suburban trains on the Uran line increased to 50 from the earlier 40, significantly enhancing connectivity and commuter convenience along the corridor.

As part of the expansion, two new stations—Targhar and Gavan—became operational. Targhar, located close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, was expected to add substantial convenience for passengers, while Gavan strengthened suburban rail access for surrounding areas.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For...
article-image

The introduction of additional services also led to extended operating hours. Train services from Uran operated from 5:35 am (first service) to 10:05 pm (last service), while services from Belapur ran between 5:45 am and 10:15 pm. From Nerul, suburban trains operated from 6:05 am to 9:30 pm.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Date, Venue, Players, Teams When And Where To Watch Streaming In India
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Date, Venue, Players, Teams When And Where To Watch Streaming In India
Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign
Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

Officials said the enhanced peak-hour frequency, longer service hours and the opening of new stations were intended to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for passengers on the corridor. Commuters were advised to take note of the revised services and plan their journeys accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For...

Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For...

Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To...

Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To...

Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats

Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens