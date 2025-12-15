Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity

Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway introduced five additional pairs of suburban trains on the Belapur/Nerul–Uran corridor from Monday, a move aimed at improving peak-hour frequency and easing travel for daily commuters, officials said.

With the addition of the new services, the total number of daily suburban trains on the Uran line increased to 50 from the earlier 40, significantly enhancing connectivity and commuter convenience along the corridor.

As part of the expansion, two new stations—Targhar and Gavan—became operational. Targhar, located close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, was expected to add substantial convenience for passengers, while Gavan strengthened suburban rail access for surrounding areas.

The introduction of additional services also led to extended operating hours. Train services from Uran operated from 5:35 am (first service) to 10:05 pm (last service), while services from Belapur ran between 5:45 am and 10:15 pm. From Nerul, suburban trains operated from 6:05 am to 9:30 pm.

Officials said the enhanced peak-hour frequency, longer service hours and the opening of new stations were intended to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for passengers on the corridor. Commuters were advised to take note of the revised services and plan their journeys accordingly.

