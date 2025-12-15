 Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign

Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign

State Minister and BJP State Election In-charge, Nitesh Rane, is the election in-charge for the VVMC elections. The interviews for the aspiring candidates began in his presence on Monday. With 500 applicants, 350 candidates have completed their ward-wise interviews, and the remaining interviews are ongoing.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
After the change of power in the state assembly, the BJP has geared up to take control of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). | Representative Image

Vasai: After the change of power in the state assembly, the BJP has geared up to take control of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). According to Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit, 500 aspiring candidates have applied to the BJP for the municipal elections, and interviews for 350 candidates have been completed over the last two days.

Interviews for Aspiring Candidates Underway

State Minister and BJP State Election In-charge, Nitesh Rane, is the election in-charge for the VVMC elections. The interviews for the aspiring candidates began in his presence on Monday. With 500 applicants, 350 candidates have completed their ward-wise interviews, and the remaining interviews are ongoing.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute
article-image

MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit stated that while the number of aspirants is high, the sentiment among them is to wholeheartedly campaign for whichever candidate the party selects under the 'Kamal' (Lotus) symbol. She expressed confidence, saying, "We will ensure the victory of the candidate standing on the BJP's Lotus symbol and will bring the party to power in the Municipal Corporation."

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute
Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Bambiha Gang Claims Responsibility | VIDEO
Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Bambiha Gang Claims Responsibility | VIDEO
Tirupparankundram Lamp Row: HR&CE Says Stone Pillar Was Used By Jain Digambaras
Tirupparankundram Lamp Row: HR&CE Says Stone Pillar Was Used By Jain Digambaras

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For...

Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For...

Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To...

Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To...

Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats

Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens