Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign

After the change of power in the state assembly, the BJP has geared up to take control of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). | Representative Image

Vasai: After the change of power in the state assembly, the BJP has geared up to take control of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). According to Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit, 500 aspiring candidates have applied to the BJP for the municipal elections, and interviews for 350 candidates have been completed over the last two days.

Interviews for Aspiring Candidates Underway

State Minister and BJP State Election In-charge, Nitesh Rane, is the election in-charge for the VVMC elections. The interviews for the aspiring candidates began in his presence on Monday. With 500 applicants, 350 candidates have completed their ward-wise interviews, and the remaining interviews are ongoing.

MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit stated that while the number of aspirants is high, the sentiment among them is to wholeheartedly campaign for whichever candidate the party selects under the 'Kamal' (Lotus) symbol. She expressed confidence, saying, "We will ensure the victory of the candidate standing on the BJP's Lotus symbol and will bring the party to power in the Municipal Corporation."

