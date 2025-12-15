Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur From UP Jail In 2022 Virar Builder Murder Case

The Crime Branch of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has arrested notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Virar-based builder Samay Chavan. He is scheduled to be brought to Vasai on Tuesday. | Representative Image

Vasai: The Crime Branch of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has arrested notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Virar-based builder Samay Chavan. He is scheduled to be brought to Vasai on Tuesday.

Builder Shot Dead in 2022, MCOCA Invoked

Builder Samay Chavan, a resident of Virar, was shot dead on February 26, 2022, in the Manvel Pada area of Virar. In this case, 13 accused were arrested under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act). The underworld don and gangster Subhash Singh Thakur was identified as the main accused in the murder plot.

Thakur was already serving a life sentence in Fatehgarh Jail, UP, for the JJ Hospital shootout case. However, since 2019, he had been lodged in the Sir Sundarlal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) under the pretext of medical treatment, which prevented his arrest in the Chavan case.

Return to Jail in 2024 Clears Way for Arrest

In 2024, Subhash Singh Thakur was finally sent back to prison. Following this, the police initiated legal procedures to bring him to Vasai.

A Crime Branch team left for Uttar Pradesh on Monday and took custody of Thakur from the jail. He is expected to be brought to Mumbai on Tuesday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Doiphode.

