Kalyan Molestation Case Puts App-Based Bike Taxis Under Govt Lens; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Emergency Review

Mumbai, Dec 15: An alleged molestation of a young woman by a bike taxi rider in Kalyan has reignited concerns over passenger safety and the regulatory status of app-based transport services operating in Maharashtra, prompting swift action from the state government.

Transport Minister Questions Legality of Bike Taxis

Taking a serious view of the incident, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has questioned the legality of operations by aggregators such as Rapido, Ola, and Uber, particularly their bike taxi services.

The minister has asked officials to examine why the temporary permits granted to these platforms should not be withdrawn, citing repeated violations of transport norms and growing public safety concerns.

High-Level MVD Meeting Convened

To urgently review the issue, Sarnaik has convened a high-level meeting of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) at 10.30 am on Tuesday at his Mantralaya office.

Officials said the meeting will focus on the compliance of app-based bike taxi and cab services with existing transport regulations, as well as the effectiveness of current monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Scope of Permissions Under Scrutiny

According to sources, the review will assess whether certain platforms are operating beyond the scope of permissions granted to them, especially in the case of bike taxis, whose legal status remains ambiguous under prevailing transport rules.

The minister is also expected to seek a detailed report on passenger safety measures, driver background verification, and grievance redressal systems followed by these companies.

Women’s Safety Back in Focus

The Kalyan incident has once again brought women’s safety to the forefront, intensifying calls for tighter regulation of app-based transport services.

Sources indicated that the government may consider stringent action, including suspension or cancellation of permits, if violations or lapses are established.

Next Steps After MVD Report

Further decisions will be taken after the Motor Vehicles Department submits its findings and recommendations following the meeting.

