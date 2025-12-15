 VIDEO: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Bombay High Court Over Legal Dispute
The injured has been identified as Prakash Sawant, 55, a resident of Naradve village in Kankavli taluka. Sawant was reportedly under severe mental stress due to non-receipt of compensation for land acquired for a medium irrigation project, as well as an unresolved monetary dispute with a lawyer.

Mumbai: A man allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the Bombay High Court over a financial dispute with a lawyer. The victim, a project-affected resident from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, suffered 50–60% burn injuries and is currently in critical condition at GT Hospital.

According to sources, in 2021, Sawant reportedly paid Rs6.80 lakh to a lawyer to pursue legal remedies. However, when the amount was not fully returned, he approached the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa with a complaint against the lawyer.

Following court directions, the lawyer allegedly returned Rs6 lakh, but the remaining Rs80,000 is yet to be repaid. A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station, and further investigation is underway.

