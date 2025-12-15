NMMC Awards ₹260 Cr Contract To Vascon Engineers For 100-Bed Super Specialty Hospital In CBD-Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has moved ahead with the development of a major public healthcare facility in Belapur by awarding a Rs 260.09 crore contract to Vascon Engineers Ltd. for the construction of a Super Specialty Hospital at Plot No. 4, Sector 15A, CBD-Belapur. |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has moved ahead with the development of a major public healthcare facility in Belapur by awarding a Rs 260.09 crore contract to Vascon Engineers Ltd. for the construction of a Super Specialty Hospital at Plot No. 4, Sector 15A, CBD-Belapur.

Part of State-Approved 500-Bed Hospital and Medical College Plan

The hospital is part of a larger, state-approved healthcare project envisaging a 500-bed super-specialty hospital along with a medical college, to be developed in phases to strengthen public healthcare services in Navi Mumbai. The project site, located adjacent to the NMMC headquarters, spans around 32,000 sq metres allotted by CIDCO, for which the civic body has paid Rs 88 crore.

In the first phase, NMMC plans to develop a 100-bed super-specialty hospital at an estimated cost of around Rs 250 crore. The contract awarded to Vascon Engineers covers the construction of this phase, which will be executed in EPC mode and is expected to be completed within 36 months from the start of work. The facility will be equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and modern mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems.

Subsequent phases will expand the hospital capacity from 100 to 500 beds and include the construction of a full-fledged medical college. The overall cost of the integrated medical college and super-specialty hospital project is estimated at around Rs 800 crore, with the second phase alone pegged at approximately Rs 550 crore. Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly reduce dependence on private hospitals for specialised treatment and provide affordable tertiary healthcare to residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Construction Limited to Usable Portion of Plot

Civic officials said the development will be undertaken on about 22,000 sq metres of usable land, while the remaining portion of the plot will not be developed. The first phase of the hospital is expected to be operational within the next three to four years.

Vascon Engineers’ Order Book Gets a Major Boost

With this project, Vascon Engineers’ order book has increased to around Rs 2,800 crore, offering nearly 2.8-times coverage of its FY25 EPC revenues. The company has the capacity to execute about 8 million sq ft annually and is currently operating at around 90 per cent utilisation with a team of over 800 project and engineering professionals.

Commenting on the project, Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, Managing Director of Vascon Engineers Ltd., said the Super Specialty Hospital would emerge as a critical public healthcare asset for Navi Mumbai. “The project reflects our capability to deliver complex institutional infrastructure and reinforces our commitment to improving public welfare through quality healthcare facilities,” he said.

