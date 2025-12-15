Thane News: Sanitary Worker Arrested For Filming Woman In Public Toilet In Bhiwandi

Sanitary Worker Arrested |

Thane: In a disturbing incident, a 40-year-old sanitary worker has been arrested for allegedly filming a 21-year-old woman inside a public toilet in Bhiwandi. The incident took place on December 13 after the accused reportedly planted a mobile phone camera inside the toilet to secretly record the woman.

Here's What Happened

According to a PTI report, the act came to light after the victim raised an alert, following which the police launched an investigation. An FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Naresh Ram, under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, a 19-year-old Rapido bike taxi driver was arrested for allegedly molesting and robbing a 26-year-old female passenger on Kalyan's deserted stretch. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, December 13, when the woman had booked a Rapido bike-taxi ride to travel to her gym near Kalyan railway station. A video shared on social media also showed the residents detaining the Rapido bike taxi rider and assaulting him.

While from Palghar, a five-year-old girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Vasai in 2007, the accused in the murder case was arrested from Uttar Pradesh by the Crime Branch Unit 2 team after a span of eighteen years. In 2007, the 5-year-old girl, who lived in a chawl in the Yadav Compound area of Sativali, was abducted after being lured with chocolates. The accused then sexually assaulted her and murdered her before fleeing the scene.

