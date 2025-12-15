KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During Hospital’s Centenary Year

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors at KEM Hospital (KEM MARD) has successfully completed the state’s first-ever series of HPV vaccination drives by a resident doctors’ body, during the centenary year of KEM Hospital. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors at KEM Hospital (KEM MARD) has successfully completed the state’s first-ever series of HPV vaccination drives by a resident doctors’ body, during the centenary year of KEM Hospital.

Drive Launched on Women’s Day, Concludes in November

The initiative began on March 8, 2025, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and concluded in November 2025. In collaboration with the departments of Community Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, KEM MARD conducted six vaccination drives, offering Gardasil-4 and Gardasil-9 vaccines at subsidised rates.

Around 250 beneficiaries, including medical students, interns, resident doctors, faculty members and nursing staff, completed all three doses of the HPV vaccine. Male beneficiaries were also included, highlighting the importance of HPV prevention across genders. All safety protocols and medical precautions were strictly followed during the drives.

HPV is a leading cause of cervical cancer, genital warts and several HPV-related sexually transmitted diseases. Participants who completed the full course will be awarded vaccination completion certificates.

KEM MARD Highlights Commitment to Preventive Healthcare

“This initiative reflects our commitment to preventive healthcare and responsible medical leadership. By making HPV vaccination accessible and inclusive, we aim to contribute meaningfully to cancer prevention and long-term public health,” said Dr Amar Agame, President, KEM MARD.

KEM MARD expressed gratitude to Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat for her support and to Dr Vijaykumar Singh, Head of the Community Medicine department, for his guidance. Calling it a major step in preventive healthcare, KEM MARD has urged other MARD units across Maharashtra to launch similar HPV vaccination initiatives.

