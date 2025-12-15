 KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During Hospital’s Centenary Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During Hospital’s Centenary Year

KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During Hospital’s Centenary Year

The initiative began on March 8, 2025, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and concluded in November 2025. In collaboration with the departments of Community Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, KEM MARD conducted six vaccination drives, offering Gardasil-4 and Gardasil-9 vaccines at subsidised rates.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors at KEM Hospital (KEM MARD) has successfully completed the state’s first-ever series of HPV vaccination drives by a resident doctors’ body, during the centenary year of KEM Hospital. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors at KEM Hospital (KEM MARD) has successfully completed the state’s first-ever series of HPV vaccination drives by a resident doctors’ body, during the centenary year of KEM Hospital.

Drive Launched on Women’s Day, Concludes in November

The initiative began on March 8, 2025, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and concluded in November 2025. In collaboration with the departments of Community Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, KEM MARD conducted six vaccination drives, offering Gardasil-4 and Gardasil-9 vaccines at subsidised rates.

Around 250 beneficiaries, including medical students, interns, resident doctors, faculty members and nursing staff, completed all three doses of the HPV vaccine. Male beneficiaries were also included, highlighting the importance of HPV prevention across genders. All safety protocols and medical precautions were strictly followed during the drives.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

HPV is a leading cause of cervical cancer, genital warts and several HPV-related sexually transmitted diseases. Participants who completed the full course will be awarded vaccination completion certificates.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Students Join Citizens' Movement Demanding Cancellation Of Sunburn Music Festival 2025
article-image

KEM MARD Highlights Commitment to Preventive Healthcare

“This initiative reflects our commitment to preventive healthcare and responsible medical leadership. By making HPV vaccination accessible and inclusive, we aim to contribute meaningfully to cancer prevention and long-term public health,” said Dr Amar Agame, President, KEM MARD.

KEM MARD expressed gratitude to Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat for her support and to Dr Vijaykumar Singh, Head of the Community Medicine department, for his guidance. Calling it a major step in preventive healthcare, KEM MARD has urged other MARD units across Maharashtra to launch similar HPV vaccination initiatives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...

KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During...

KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During...

Thane News: Sanitary Worker Arrested For Filming Woman In Public Toilet In Bhiwandi

Thane News: Sanitary Worker Arrested For Filming Woman In Public Toilet In Bhiwandi