 Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues

During the interaction, citizens raised various issues related to health services, schools and education, sports facilities, basic civic amenities, employment opportunities, and matters concerning senior and elderly citizens. Sandeep Naik patiently listened to each concern and noted down the complaints, demands and suggestions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Former MLA Sandeep Naik | Facebook

Mumbai: Former MLA Sandeep Naik held his regular ‘Jansamvad’ (public interaction) programme on Tuesday at his public relations office in Belapur. A large number of citizens from different areas, representatives of social organisations, and youth participated in the programme and placed their problems and suggestions before him.

Citizens Flag Key Civic and Social Concerns

During the interaction, citizens raised various issues related to health services, schools and education, sports facilities, basic civic amenities, employment opportunities, and matters concerning senior and elderly citizens. Sandeep Naik patiently listened to each concern and noted down the complaints, demands and suggestions.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...
article-image

Through the Jansamvad initiative, citizens’ problems are being taken up immediately, providing them much-needed relief. Naik assured those present that he would not stop at merely listening to the issues but would actively follow them up with the concerned authorities to ensure speedy resolution.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action

He stated that the primary objective of the Jansamvad programme is to establish direct communication with people, understand their difficulties, and implement effective solutions to address them at the earliest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle...

Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle...

Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment...

Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...