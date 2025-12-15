Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues

Former MLA Sandeep Naik | Facebook

Mumbai: Former MLA Sandeep Naik held his regular ‘Jansamvad’ (public interaction) programme on Tuesday at his public relations office in Belapur. A large number of citizens from different areas, representatives of social organisations, and youth participated in the programme and placed their problems and suggestions before him.

Citizens Flag Key Civic and Social Concerns

During the interaction, citizens raised various issues related to health services, schools and education, sports facilities, basic civic amenities, employment opportunities, and matters concerning senior and elderly citizens. Sandeep Naik patiently listened to each concern and noted down the complaints, demands and suggestions.

Through the Jansamvad initiative, citizens’ problems are being taken up immediately, providing them much-needed relief. Naik assured those present that he would not stop at merely listening to the issues but would actively follow them up with the concerned authorities to ensure speedy resolution.

He stated that the primary objective of the Jansamvad programme is to establish direct communication with people, understand their difficulties, and implement effective solutions to address them at the earliest.

