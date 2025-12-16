 Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home
According to police, the accused—identified as Raju and Anil, both staff members of the institution—assaulted the elderly woman with fists and kicks and allegedly beat her with a stick, leaving her with serious injuries on multiple parts of her body.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have booked two employees of an old-age home in Panvel for allegedly brutally assaulting a 90-year-old woman, following a complaint lodged by her niece. The incident occurred on December 6 at the Rajiv–Rajan Aadhar Gruha old-age home in Wadki–Nere village, Panvel taluka.

The victim, a resident of Kandivali, had been admitted to the old-age home a few months ago. She had earlier informed her niece about harassment and ill-treatment by the staff. Police said the accused became angry after learning that the woman had complained about their behaviour.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the two accused under relevant sections for assault, verbal abuse and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway," said a police officer privy to the investigations.

