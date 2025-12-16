Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have booked two employees of an old-age home in Panvel for allegedly brutally assaulting a 90-year-old woman, following a complaint lodged by her niece. The incident occurred on December 6 at the Rajiv–Rajan Aadhar Gruha old-age home in Wadki–Nere village, Panvel taluka.

According to police, the accused—identified as Raju and Anil, both staff members of the institution—assaulted the elderly woman with fists and kicks and allegedly beat her with a stick, leaving her with serious injuries on multiple parts of her body.

The victim, a resident of Kandivali, had been admitted to the old-age home a few months ago. She had earlier informed her niece about harassment and ill-treatment by the staff. Police said the accused became angry after learning that the woman had complained about their behaviour.

The matter came to light when the victim’s niece visited the old-age home and found her injured. She later approached the Panvel Taluka police station and lodged a complaint.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the two accused under relevant sections for assault, verbal abuse and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway," said a police officer privy to the investigations.

