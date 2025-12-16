Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted

Mumbai Sessions Court grants bail to a 29-year-old man in an alleged attempt-to-murder case, citing lack of prima facie intent and prolonged custody | File Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Mumbai Sessions Court has granted bail to a 29-year-old man who was arrested in April 2025 in an alleged attempt-to-murder case, observing that further detention would serve no useful purpose. The accused, Sonu Kumar Singh, was represented on a pro bono basis by the NGO Dard Se Humdard Tak, which assisted him in securing bail.

Charge Sheet Filed, Custodial Interrogation Not Required

While allowing the bail application, the court noted that the chargesheet has already been filed and custodial interrogation of the accused is no longer required. The court observed that Singh has been in custody for about seven months and that the trial is likely to take considerable time.

Court Finds No Prima Facie Intention To Kill

It further held that the role attributed to the accused, the nature of the incident, and the medical record do not prima facie disclose a clear intention to kill.

Taking into account that the accused has no criminal antecedents, the court stated that his presence during the trial can be ensured by imposing appropriate and stringent conditions, and therefore continued incarceration was unwarranted.

Prosecution Case Relates To Footpath Altercation Near Churchgate

According to the prosecution, the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a labourer in Mumbai at the time of the incident. He was arrested on April 14, 2025, by the Azad Maidan Police Station.

Incident Occurred While Labourers Were Having Food

The prosecution case states that on April 13, 2025, at around 9.45 pm, the complainant, Toketro Visato Ayemi, a daily-wage labourer residing on a footpath near Churchgate railway station, went to collect food being distributed at the Mumbai Dargah along with his acquaintances, including the accused.

After receiving the food, they proceeded to a footpath near the Westend Hotel of Bombay Hospital at Sir Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines, to eat.

Scuffle Allegedly Led To Assault With Sharp Weapon

While seated there, the complainant was allegedly subjected to mocking and provocative remarks by the accused and another person. Angered by the provocation, the complainant slapped the accused, following which a scuffle ensued. The complainant was later allegedly assaulted with a sharp weapon and was taken to GT Hospital for treatment.

Defence Argues Essential Ingredients Of Attempt To Murder Missing

In his bail application, the accused claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. Advocate Shreeram Chindarkar, appearing for Singh, argued that the record does not disclose a clear intention to kill, which is a sine qua non for invoking Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Injuries Not Life-Threatening, Says Defence

He pointed out that although the injuries were termed grievous, the victim’s postoperative condition was stable and not life-threatening, thereby negating the essential ingredient of intention to kill.

The defence also highlighted that the alleged weapon was recovered from an open place with a delay of about 13 hours and that there was no CCTV footage or independent corroboration to support the prosecution’s case.

Prosecution Opposes Bail, Raises Absconding Concerns

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, contending that the accused was arrested at the spot and that the offence was of a serious nature. It further argued that granting bail would send a wrong message to society and raised concerns that the accused does not have a permanent address and may abscond if released.

Court Grants Bail With Conditions

The prosecution also submitted that the investigation was still ongoing. However, after considering the submissions of both sides, the court granted bail, subject to conditions.

