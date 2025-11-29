Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Slams Maha Govt Over Rising Pollution, Says 'Mumbai Turning Into Gas Chamber In Name Of Development'

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, November 29, accused the Mahayuti government in the state of failing to address worsening air pollution in Mumbai. She alleged that the city is being turned into a "gas chamber" in the name of development. In a meeting organised by the Mumbai Congress on the issue of air quality, Varsha Gaikwad, along with party workers, addressed the press conference wearing an oxygen mask.

STOP CHOKING MUMBAI!

LET OUR CITY BREATHE.



PM 2.5 levels in Mumbai are hazardous. A Harvard University study estimates that nearly 5,100 Mumbaikars die annually due to pollution. This is not just a statistic. These are families losing loved ones.



And yet, the corrupt Mahayuti…

During her address, she also demanded immediate action on pollution control plans, strict regulations, and protection of green cover. She also referred to a study by Harvard University, estimating that nearly 5,100 people in Mumbai die annually due to pollution.

"These are not just numbers. These are families losing their loved ones," she said.

Gaikwad Says Mahayuti Following 'Contractor-first, people-last model'

She alleged that the "corrupt Mahayuti government" was following a "contractor-first, people-last model," and cited rampant construction without safeguards, violations of environmental norms, allocation of open spaces and eco-sensitive zones to favoured builders, and felling of trees as key factors contributing to rising pollution levels.

She added that the city is being "turned into a gas chamber in the name of development," adding that children are falling sick and senior citizens are struggling to breathe.

"If this is not a public health emergency, then what is?" Gaikwad questioned.

Milind Deora Suggests Steps Amid Deteriorating AQI

Earlier on November 28, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and said that the crisis has turned into a public-health emergency. The Sena leader said India’s financial capital is “gasping” for clean air, highlighting that the country needs a “nationwide war and national consensus” against air pollution. He also wrote a letter to BMC chief urging “immediate and extraordinary” action to deal with the air pollution crisis in Mumbai.

He also suggested that real-time AQI monitors should be installed at all construction and industrial clusters and the data should be made public.Besides, he said steep penalties should be imposed on the violators.



