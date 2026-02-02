BJP & Shiv Sena (Shinde) Corporators To Register As 'Separate' Groups Today At Konkan Bhavan | File Photo

Mumbai: Fifteen days after the 2026 BMC elections concluded, the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporators will register today with the Konkan division commissioner, at Konkan Bhavan today (Monday, February 2). The two parties fought the BMC elections as Mahayuti, and it was said until last week that the two parties will register their newly elected corporators as a single group. However, speaking with the FPJ, Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam confirmed that the BJP and Shinde Sena corporators will register seperately.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and other parties' corporators registered with the Konkan commissioner within days after the civic poll results were declared. While the BJP and Shiv Sena corporators were scheduled to register last Thursday. However, following the accidental death of ex-Dy CM Ajit Pawar and three-days state mourning, the registration was postponed.

BJP to get mayor and standing commitee?

Although, Shinde Sena has not taken back their demand for mayoral post and standing commitee, considering the winning numbers, the mayoral and standing commitee posts are more likely to fall into BJP's kitty. There were talks that Shinde Sena is demanding mayoral post and willing to give away standing committee to the BJP, however, both the parties have not officially confirmed their decision yet. Apart from standing committee, the improvement, education, health and BEST are also crucial committees for which the chairman's posts are to be divided among the Mahayuti.

In the reservation lottery, it is determined that the post of Mumbai major has been reserved for General (Women) category, and senior corporators like BJP Alka Kerkar, who is also deputy mayor; and Rajashree Shirwadkar, whose husband is general secretary of Mumbai BJP are top contenders for the post of Mayor of Mumbai.

Mayoral elections in mid-February

Once all the newly elected corporators are registered with the Konkan commissioner and municipal secretary, the administrative procedure for the mayoral elections will begin. The mayoral elections will be held at least week after corporators' registration. The mayor of Mumbai is expected to be elected in second week of February.

The leader is opposition is said to be from Shiv Sena (UBT). The party has already selected former mayor, Kishori Pednekar as it's group leader. The leader of opposition is expected to be announced after mayor and deputy mayor is elected.

The chairman's and members of the statutory committees will be appointed after that.

The BMC polls results for all 227 seats were declared on January 16, in which BJP emerged as the largest party winning 89 seats and Shinde Sena won 29. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 and MNS won six. The Congress which contested in alliance with VBA won 24 seats, NCP won three and NCP (SP) won one. While AIMIM win eight seats and SP won two.

