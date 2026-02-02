Moving Car Catches Fire On Birla College Road In Kalyan West, Major Mishap Averted |

Kalyan: Panic gripped Kalyan West on Sunday evening after a moving car suddenly caught fire on Birla College Road, causing brief traffic chaos and alarm among commuters and local residents. The incident, which occurred during peak hours, led to a temporary disruption of vehicular movement on the busy stretch.

Driver Escapes Unhurt

According to eyewitnesses, smoke began billowing from the vehicle moments before it was engulfed in flames. Acting swiftly, the driver jumped out of the car in time, narrowly escaping serious injury. No casualties were reported, though the vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze.

Traffic Chaos Ensues

The fire breaking out in the middle of the road triggered confusion among motorists, with several vehicles coming to a halt as flames and thick smoke spread across the area. Commuters were seen moving away from the spot, fearing an explosion.

Fire Brigade Responds

Upon receiving information, the Kalyan Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and immediately launched firefighting operations. After sustained efforts, the flames were brought under control, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles or structures. Police personnel also reached the spot to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though officials said the exact cause would be confirmed after a detailed technical inspection. Traffic on Birla College Road was restored gradually once the fire was extinguished and the burnt vehicle was removed.

Major Mishap Averted

Timely action by the driver and emergency services helped avert what could have turned into a major accident on one of Kalyan West’s busiest roads.

