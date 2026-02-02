Human Skull Found In Sealed Water Tank Of 30-Year-Old In Vasai |

Vasai: A chilling discovery has sent shockwaves through the Navpada area of Vasai after a human skull and several bones were found inside a sealed water tank of a 30-year-old building. The grim find has left locals questioning whether this is a case of a long-forgotten murder or a ritualistic act.

Discovery During Renovation

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Manikpur Police Station. Workers who were tasked with dismantling the old tank stumbled upon the skeletal remains after breaking through the concrete slab.

The Investigation So Far

Upon receiving the report, Manikpur Police rushed to the scene to conduct a primary investigation (panchnama) and summoned a forensic team for a detailed analysis. Authorities have noted that the remains are incomplete, which has deepened the mystery.

Key Site Details

The Location: A building constructed roughly 30 years ago.

The Tank: The water tank had reportedly been out of use and sealed for nearly three decades.

The Discovery: Workers found the skull and bones only after removing the top slab during renovation work.

Official Police Statement

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Umesh Mane Patil, provided clarity on the ongoing situation:

"This is a 30-year-old building, and the tank had been closed for just as long. While laborers were breaking the slab for repairs, they discovered a skeleton and a skull. We reached the spot immediately upon being informed. The investigation is currently underway."

Multiple Angles Probed

The discovery has sparked intense speculation in the locality. Because the skeletal remains are partial, police are exploring multiple angles like

Homicide, Was someone killed and hidden in the tank years ago?.

Occult Practices, Could this be related to "Bhanamati" (black magic) or other superstitious rituals?,

Historical Accident Interestingly, the building has a tragic past; two years ago, two to three laborers died there due to a gas leak suffocation.

Residents and Next Steps

Currently, about eight to ten people reside in the chawl associated with the building. Police have confirmed that the identity of the deceased and the cause of death can only be determined after the forensic report is released.

Police Assurance

The Manikpur Police have assured the public that they are investigating all possible leads to solve the mystery behind these skeletal remains.

