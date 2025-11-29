Stand-Up Comedian Vir Das Again Calls Out Mumbai's Worsening Air Pollution. This Time With A Humorous ‘AQI’ Song | Watch

Mumbai: As pollution levels in Mumbai continue to worsen, large parts of the city remain covered under a layer of haze and smog, with several localities recording poor air quality. Amid the growing concern, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has again taken to his social media and shared a humorous yet relatable song that captures the daily struggles of people living in the city.

While sharing a video on Instagram, Vir captioned: “A.Q.I.YAI YAIII! Woke up, took a breath, wrote this." His song humorously points out everything Mumbaikars deal with, right from dry throat, constant construction, to children staying indoors and the declining health of senior citizens.

His song starts with,

"Woke up this morning and I took a little breath. God showed up because he thought that I was dead. I was like, hang on, bro, it's because of the smoke. It's just life inside a desi metro. A.Q.I.YAI YAIII!”

"***K my life and I really try to keep the spirit of Mumbai, Smoke is wrong, We can't see eye to eye"

And my throat is dry, Bandra Worli Sea Link, I can't see either side."

In the latter part of the song, he sings about the construction work going on across the city.

He adds,

"Builders building every day.

Do we need 9000 BHKs?

If your kids are locked in a room, you hear bulldozers boom,

Dadaji is like, let me die beta, it's not too soon."

"Mere lungs hai band, baby, it's no fun. If your customers are dead, who will buy your flat? AQI, AQI, let me die. This smoke is making me choke. Why can't we see eye to eye? AQI.”

In the end, he hilariously concludes the song by coughing to the beat, symbolising the city’s choking AQI levels.

Meanwhile, this hilarious song came just days after he recently posted a clip where he joked that he has reached a point where he no longer needs to cough because his lungs have already “adapted” to the rising pollution. In an official post on Instagram, Das said, “Morning from Mumbai, hope everyone is doing fine. I’m not going to cough anymore; my lungs have already adapted. You think this smoke is outside? No, this is what’s happening inside you.”

Mumbai's Current AQI

According to aqi.in, the overall air quality of Mumbai witnessed slight improvement as the air quality was recorded in 'poor' category with an AQI of 130 at 2.26 PM. Mazgaon recorded AQI of 151, Worli at 132, Deonar reported an AQI of 144, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) logged 144, Navy Nagar Colaba recorded 154, Powai at 119, Borivali East at 119, Malad West at 117, Kandivali East at 112, all reeling under the 'poor' category air.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies in the morning will be hazy and maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 23°C, respectively. The weather will remain dry.

"Because of the positive interventions under GRAP IV, like closure of polluting bakeries, stop work to construction sites not following air pollution control norms, regular water misting, deep cleaning drives etc, the AQI has slightly improved. We will continue the actions over the weekend and flying squads are on duty across 24 wards," an officer from BMC Environment department said.

