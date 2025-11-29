 IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

The dust from the streets has been among the biggest contributors to air pollution in cities. Inhaling this dust, particularly fine particles called PM2.5, is known to lead to health problems ranging from asthma and cough to other lung diseases.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Madras | File Pic

Even as cities and urban spaces are getting more polluted, a new technology developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) can help keep city streets clean and also eliminate harmful airborne dust.

The dust from the streets has been among the biggest contributors to air pollution in cities. Inhaling this dust, particularly fine particles called PM2.5, is known to lead to health problems ranging from asthma and cough to other lung diseases.

Traditional Methods Are Risky and Labour-Intensive

In India, road sweeping is mainly done by long broomsticks -- the job is not only labour-intensive but also exposes sweepers to dangerous dust.

FPJ Shorts
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained

While there are large machines available in the market, they tend to be costly and cannot easily venture into tight lanes or crowded places.

Advanced Features for Efficiency and Safety

The innovative device is an easy-to-use, inexpensive walk-behind equipment that replaces the brooms and cleans roads more effectively and safely. It can help protect the health of the workers while also maintaining cleaner cities.

“Our goal was to develop a technology that improves air quality while also making the lives of manual sweepers safer and easier. This device is designed to make a real difference on the ground,” Prof. S. M. Shiva Nagendra, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, told IANS.

Benefits for Health, Environment and Economy

The RDC uses a unique cyclone separator system, which collects both fine and coarse dust, storing them in separate bins. Fine dust can even be reused for making products such as earthen pots. It also has a self-adjusting brush, so it works even on uneven and sloping roads. A small battery-powered fan makes the device energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Its light and compact design makes it a perfect fit for narrow streets and busy, congested areas.

Read Also
IIT Madras, BHU Varanasi To Host Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam From December 2
article-image

The new technology will improve public health by reducing dust pollution and lowering risks of respiratory diseases, and support sweepers by reducing their direct exposure to dust and easing physical strain at work. It will also save money for cities because it is low-cost, durable, and easy to maintain, and protect the environment by reducing the amount of dust that gets stirred back into the air.

Path to Commercialisation

IIT Madras has transferred the innovation to Envitran Smart Systems to enable the commercialisation of the technology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery: BNP Paribas Report

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery: BNP Paribas Report

CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

'India Building A Trusted And Inclusive Digital Ecosystem With 5G, Strong Data Laws': Jitin Prasada

'India Building A Trusted And Inclusive Digital Ecosystem With 5G, Strong Data Laws': Jitin Prasada

India Turns To AI And Real-Time Analytics To Power Predictive Disease Surveillance

India Turns To AI And Real-Time Analytics To Power Predictive Disease Surveillance