IIT Madras, BHU Varanasi To Host Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam From December 2

Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam to Begin Dec 2 | Image: Insta/@EduMinOfIndia

The Ministry of Education has announced the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0, scheduled to take place from December 2, 2025, celebrating the longstanding cultural and civilizational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, aims to deepen linguistic and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

A multi-ministerial, multi-institutional collaboration

KTS 4.0 is jointly coordinated by IIT Madras and BHU, with the involvement of several ministries in support, including Culture, Tourism, Textiles, MSME, Food Processing, and Skill Development. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and IRCTC are also major partners in this initiative. Since its launch in 2022, KTS has grown into a major cultural bridge reconnecting two ancient knowledge traditions.

The Ministry of Education will organise Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0 from 2nd December 2025, celebrating the deep civilizational bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.



Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, KTS 4.0 continues to honour the cultural,… pic.twitter.com/v3g2D5fsnt — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 22, 2025

Theme for 2025: Promoting Tamil Learning Across India

This year, the theme of the festival will be "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," aimed at proclaiming Tamil as a classical language throughout India and deepening the appreciation for its rich literary heritage. Over 1,400 delegates in seven categories, comprising students, teachers, media, agriculture representatives, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual practitioners, will participate in it from Tamil Nadu.

The delegates will go on an 8-day heritage tour covering Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, including seminars, cultural performances, and traditional cuisine, with academic engagements at BHU.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam, exactly as it lives - unfiltered, unmasked.

The pulse of Kashi & the warmth of Tamil Nadu.

A raw glimpse into the spirit of Kashi Tamil Sangamam… without a single note of trending music to dilute its soul. ✨



⏳ Registration closes today at 8 PM.… pic.twitter.com/GY6SXJcJvA — Kashi Tamil Sangamam (@KTSangamam) November 21, 2025

Highlight Initiatives: From Cultural Expeditions to Language Exchange

-Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition

A symbolic vehicle expedition tracing ancient cultural routes from Tenkasi to Kashi will be held from December 2-10, highlighting civilizational linkages from the Chera, Chola, Pandya, Pallava, Chalukya, and Vijayanagara eras.

-Tamil Teaching in Uttar Pradesh Schools

Under the Campaign, "Tamil Karkalam," fifty Tamil teachers are to start teaching Tamil in schools in Varanasi.

-Student Exchange Program

Three hundred Kashi students will go on a 15-day language and cultural exposure tour to Tamil Nadu with support from CICT Chennai and its partner institutions.

Registration Open Till November 21

Participants may register on kashitamil.iitm.ac.in until 8 pm on 21st November 2025. The student immersion programme will be organised through a separate portal, kashitamil.bhu.edu.in.