 IIT Madras, BHU Varanasi To Host Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam From December 2
IIT Madras and BHU Varanasi will host the fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0) from December 2, 2025, celebrating the cultural bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Over 1,400 delegates, including students, teachers, artisans, and spiritual practitioners, will participate in heritage tours, seminars, cultural performances, and language exchange programs across Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam to Begin Dec 2 | Image: Insta/@EduMinOfIndia

The Ministry of Education has announced the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0, scheduled to take place from December 2, 2025, celebrating the longstanding cultural and civilizational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, aims to deepen linguistic and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

A multi-ministerial, multi-institutional collaboration

KTS 4.0 is jointly coordinated by IIT Madras and BHU, with the involvement of several ministries in support, including Culture, Tourism, Textiles, MSME, Food Processing, and Skill Development. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and IRCTC are also major partners in this initiative. Since its launch in 2022, KTS has grown into a major cultural bridge reconnecting two ancient knowledge traditions.

Theme for 2025: Promoting Tamil Learning Across India

This year, the theme of the festival will be "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," aimed at proclaiming Tamil as a classical language throughout India and deepening the appreciation for its rich literary heritage. Over 1,400 delegates in seven categories, comprising students, teachers, media, agriculture representatives, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual practitioners, will participate in it from Tamil Nadu.

The delegates will go on an 8-day heritage tour covering Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, including seminars, cultural performances, and traditional cuisine, with academic engagements at BHU.

NCMEI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Al-Falah University Over Links To Delhi Blast
article-image

Highlight Initiatives: From Cultural Expeditions to Language Exchange

-Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition

A symbolic vehicle expedition tracing ancient cultural routes from Tenkasi to Kashi will be held from December 2-10, highlighting civilizational linkages from the Chera, Chola, Pandya, Pallava, Chalukya, and Vijayanagara eras.

-Tamil Teaching in Uttar Pradesh Schools

Under the Campaign, "Tamil Karkalam," fifty Tamil teachers are to start teaching Tamil in schools in Varanasi.

-Student Exchange Program

Three hundred Kashi students will go on a 15-day language and cultural exposure tour to Tamil Nadu with support from CICT Chennai and its partner institutions.

Registration Open Till November 21

Participants may register on kashitamil.iitm.ac.in until 8 pm on 21st November 2025. The student immersion programme will be organised through a separate portal, kashitamil.bhu.edu.in.

