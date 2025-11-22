 CLAT 2026 Admit Card Released For UG & PG, Exam From December 7; Know Exam Pattern
CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2026 admit card for UG and PG programs. The exam will be held on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM. UG candidates will face 120 MCQs across five sections, while PG candidates will attempt 120 questions. Admit card and valid ID are mandatory.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
CLAT 2026 Admit Card | Official Notification

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Saturday released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In order to access the CLAT 2026 admit card, candidates will have to enter their login details, such as their registered mobile number and password, on the portal.

Exam Date and Timing

CLAT 2026 for both UG and PG programs will be held on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM. All candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID; otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Who May Appear and Scope

The CLAT examination is a national-level entrance test for admission to various UG and PG law programs at 25 NLUs across India. It is an essential gateway for the aspirants aiming at seeking admission to the premier legal institutions and other participating law schools.

IIT Madras, BHU Varanasi To Host Fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam From December 2
article-image

Exam Pattern for UG and PG

UG CLAT 2026: The test will contain 120 MCQs, which are spread across five sections:

-English Language

-Current Affairs & General Knowledge

-Legal Reasoning

-Logical Reasoning

-Quantitative Techniques

PG CLAT 2026: The PG exam shall consist of 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each, with 0.25 negative marks for every wrong answer.

The syllabus will include the following core legal subjects: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

CLAT 2026 Admit Card Direct Link

