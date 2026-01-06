GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

GATE Admit Card 2026 Soon | Canva

GATE Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. On January 2, the institute postponed the release of the GATE 2026 hall ticket. The updated distribution date for admit cards has yet to be announced.

GATE Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the GATE Admit Card 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "GATE Admit Card 2026" download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the GATE Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GATE hall ticket in PDF format and take a printout of the same for further reference.

GATE 2026: Exam dates

Despite the delay in admit card distribution, the examination schedule remains unchanged: the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be held on February 7 and 8, as well as February 14 and 15, with the results of the national-level engineering entrance examination to be announced on March 19, 2026. To guarantee that applicants from all over India may take the exam, it will be held in over 200 cities.

GATE 2026: Exam pattern

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode for a duration of three hours, carrying a total of 100 marks. The question paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Each paper will have 15 marks allotted to General Aptitude and 85 marks to the subject-specific section. Negative marking applies only to MCQs, while MSQs and NAT questions have no negative marking.

About GATE 2026

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam assessing engineering and science graduates for postgraduate admissions, research fellowships, and recruitment in public sector undertakings.