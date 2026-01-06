Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: Check Out Peon Salary Structure, Annual Package & Other Details Here

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026 | Canva

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: The Bombay High Court has recently unveiled a massive recruitment drive to fill 887 vacancies for the posts of Peon. This is a huge opportunity for people who have already passed Class 7, as they will be able to secure a stable job in the judiciary along with a fixed pay scale. Aspirants applying need to assess the salaries, as well as the designation, properly.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: Selection process

As per the official details, the criteria for the selection of the post of Peon are a written test, physical ability, special qualification verification, and an interview.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

The basic pay for the selected candidate shall be ₹16,600 per month. Alongside the basic pay, there are some allowances that result in the aggregate being quite competitive for the job of an entry-level government employee. The pay range for the Peon of the Bombay High Court ranges from ₹16,600 to ₹52,400, classified under Pay Matrix Level S-3.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: Annual package

As far as the biennial package is concerned, the total package of the BHC Peon is estimated to be in the range of ₹2 lakh to ₹6 lakh, depending upon the experience, increment, and various allowances. Over the course of time, the remuneration may increase through promotion.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2026: Benefits

The employees, apart from the basic pay, are entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance(HRA), and medical, among other benefits sanctioned by the government. The pay after deductions, including provident fund and taxes, is calculated after the addition of the aforementioned allowances.

What is the role of a Peon in the Bombay High Court?

As concerns responsibilities, the Peon at the Bombay High Court plays an imperative role in ensuring the smooth operation of its daily activities. This involves managing files, providing assistance to court staff, ensuring that the environment remains clean, and arranging seating. Advancement to other roles, such as Senior Peon, Clerk, and other higher support staff, could also be made.