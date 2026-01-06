 UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process, Salary Structure & Other Details Here
UP Police Recruitment 2026 applications are open till January 30 on uppbpb.gov.in to fill 32,679 posts across various cadres. Selected candidates will get ₹21,700–69,100 pay. Selection includes a written test, physical tests and medical exam. Fees are ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹400 for SC, ST and women candidates.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
UP Police Recruitment 2026 | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The application process for UP Police Recruitment 2026 is underway by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is January 30, 2026. The recruitment is being carried out under Advertisement No. PRPB-B (Constable PAC and Other Cadres) - 07/2025.Position information and allocation.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 32,679 positions in the state police, including Constable Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women's Battalion, Jail Warder, and Mounted Police. According to the official notification, 30,291 jobs are for men, while 2,388 are for women.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Salary details

The shortlisted individuals would be paid between Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100, with a grade salary of Rs. 2,000. The highest expected gross salary per month will be between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000, plus other allowances like HRA, DA, and TA.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application price varies by category, with Rs 500 for general, OBC, and EWS. SC, ST, and female candidates will just need to pay Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure begins with an online written examination, followed by document verification, a Physical Standard Test, a Physical Efficiency Test, and a medical exam.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed classes 10 and 12 (intermediate). Male applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old, while female candidates must be between 18 and 28. According to government laws, applicants from reserved and special categories would be eligible for age relaxation.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The written test will include 150 objective-type questions worth 300 points and last 150 minutes, with a 0.25 penalty for each incorrect answer.

