CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE Begins Psycho-Social Counselling For Board Students | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the season of stress and spiralling for the students who are set to appear for board exams approaches, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched annual psycho-social counselling sessions for grade 10 and 12 from January 6.

The service will provide support to the students to cope with the pressure and help to maintain their emotional well-being ahead of the board examinations. The counselling will be provided through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) helpline through a toll-free number at 1800-11-8004.

The students will have support available through the day and night, where stress management guidance, preparation help and all exams related queries will be resolved.

In addition, tele-counselling services will be available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, where students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, as well as qualified psychologists.

CBSE has also made available a range of digital resources on its official website to help students manage stress, adopt effective study strategies, and maintain emotional well-being. The board said the resources have been designed to be concise, engaging and easily accessible.

The board has encouraged students and parents to actively use these services as part of its ongoing efforts to promote students’ psycho-social well-being during the Class 10 and 12 examination cycle.

The CBSE board exams will commence from February 17, according to an official statement. The counselling services will continue till June 1.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/