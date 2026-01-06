 CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams

Ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board exams, CBSE has launched annual psycho-social counselling services from January 6. Students can access 24x7 support through a toll-free IVRS helpline and tele-counselling with trained professionals. The initiative aims to help students manage stress, prepare better and maintain emotional well-being during the exam period.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Begins Psycho-Social Counselling For Board Students | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the season of stress and spiralling for the students who are set to appear for board exams approaches, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched annual psycho-social counselling sessions for grade 10 and 12 from January 6.

The service will provide support to the students to cope with the pressure and help to maintain their emotional well-being ahead of the board examinations. The counselling will be provided through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) helpline through a toll-free number at 1800-11-8004.

The students will have support available through the day and night, where stress management guidance, preparation help and all exams related queries will be resolved.

In addition, tele-counselling services will be available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, where students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, as well as qualified psychologists.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
Mumbai News: Powai Lake Weed Crisis More Complex Than Thought, Says ICAR
Mumbai News: Powai Lake Weed Crisis More Complex Than Thought, Says ICAR
BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble, Santosh Dhuri & Others Join Shinde’s Sena, BJP
BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble, Santosh Dhuri & Others Join Shinde’s Sena, BJP
Read Also
CBSE Launches Free Psycho-Social Counselling For Class 10, 12 Students Ahead Of Board Exams
article-image

CBSE has also made available a range of digital resources on its official website to help students manage stress, adopt effective study strategies, and maintain emotional well-being. The board said the resources have been designed to be concise, engaging and easily accessible.

The board has encouraged students and parents to actively use these services as part of its ongoing efforts to promote students’ psycho-social well-being during the Class 10 and 12 examination cycle.

The CBSE board exams will commence from February 17, according to an official statement. The counselling services will continue till June 1.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Preparing For JEE Exams? This Old Viral Study Plan Can Help Students For India's Most Difficult...

Preparing For JEE Exams? This Old Viral Study Plan Can Help Students For India's Most Difficult...

GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Karina Kubiliute Educational Qualification: What We Know About Kartik Aaryan's Alleged 18-Yr-Old...

Karina Kubiliute Educational Qualification: What We Know About Kartik Aaryan's Alleged 18-Yr-Old...