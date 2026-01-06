Karina Kubiliute Educational Qualification: What We Know About Kartik Aaryan's Alleged 18-Yr-Old Girlfriend

Kartik Aaryan’s personal life has once again found itself under the spotlight, this time due to rumours linking him to an 18-year-old girl, Karina Kubiliute who is a citizen of the UK. The rumours were floating around, and they gained momentum after Kartik's Goa trip went viral, resulting in a comparison between the two of them.

However, in all this, there has been a clarification from Karina that she is actually not the girlfriend of Kartik Aaryan. The spotlight on her grew, leading to curiosity about her education as well.

Education Qualification

Karina Kubiliute is currently a student at Carlisle College in the United Kingdom. She is also known to be a cheerleader, reflecting her interest in sports and campus life. Carlisle College is a further education institution in Cumbria, offering a range of academic and vocational courses.

Before joining college, Karina has been attending Scotby Primary School in Carlisle. During her schooling, Karina has been active in her school and has also made local news in 2019 by winning a doughnut competition that was held as part of an event at her school.

Family background

According to the media reports, She is of Lithuanian origin, Karina grew up around Carlisle and Wetheral in England. Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, is a well-known entrepreneur in Cumbria, running multiple hospitality businesses and organising networking events, particularly for businesswomen in the region. She is married to one David Thompson, a British citizen, who supports the family's business ventures.

While online chatter initially pertained to her alleged involvement with a Bollywood celebrity, Karina Kubiliute's background is that of a young student embedded in the UK education system.