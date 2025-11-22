 19-Year-Old Andhra Student Dies After Jumping From College Hostel Building; CCTV Captures Incident, Investigation Underway
Pallavi, a 19-year-old BSc Nursing student at PES College, Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, died after jumping from her hostel’s fourth floor. CCTV footage captured the incident. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Her family alleged college negligence, citing mental distress. Police have registered a suspected suicide case, and authorities are investigating.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Nursing Student Dies After Hostel Fall | File Image (Representative Image)

A 19-year-old nursing student from PES College in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, died on Friday morning after sustaining critical injuries from a fall the previous evening. The student, identified as Pallavi, was pursuing her second year of BSc Nursing and lived in the college hostel located in Chittoor district.

Incident Captured on CCTV

According to officials, CCTV footage from the hostel captured Pallavi jumping from the fourth floor on Thursday evening. Hostel staff and fellow students rushed to her aid immediately, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite medical intervention, she died on Friday morning, as per the NDTV report.

Family Raises Allegations Against College

Pallavi’s family alleged that negligence on the part of the college administration led to the tragedy. They claimed that the institution failed to provide adequate support and oversight, especially since the student had reportedly been experiencing mental distress.

article-image

Police Begin Probe

The police have registered a case of suspected suicide and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Officials say all angles, including the family’s accusations, will be examined, as per the report.

The incident has sparked fear and concern across the college campus. Parents of other students demanded stricter safety measures in hostels and better mental-health support systems to prevent similar tragedies.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

