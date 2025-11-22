NCMEI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Al-Falah University Over Links To Delhi Blast

Past Alumni Links to Terrorism | ANI/ File Image

The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Al-Falah University, asking why its minority status should not be withdrawn in light of linkages to the Delhi blast case, sources said.

Blast Connection

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad made the headlines after Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car with explosives, which exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, and accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai worked at the university. Fifteen people were killed in the blast, while several others were left injured.

NCMEI sources told ANI that on Friday, they issued the notice, and the matter has been scheduled for a hearing on December 4. Notice has been issued to the university registrar as well as the Principal Secretary to the Education Department in Haryana to submit the report.

Constitutional Background

Article 30(1) of the Constitution of India provides for linguistic and religious minorities a fundamental right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) is a quasi-judicial body and has been endowed with adjudicatory, advisory, and recommendatory powers for this purpose. The Central Government has notified six religious minority communities, including Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain.

Earlier today, Faridabad police conducted search operations in the Dhauj village near Al-Falah University.

Police and Cantonment Action

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district issued a notice to remove the ancestral property of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group, stating that the structure is an illegal construction raised on Defence Ministry land, an official said.

The notice directed the occupants and legal heirs of the property to remove the structure within three days, or else the cantonment board would undertake removal action.

Past Alumni Links to Terrorism

In a recent development in the investigation surrounding Al-Falah University, several alarming details linking one ex-student to terror activities have emerged. According to intelligence reports, Umar Nabi is not the first individual associated with Al-Falah to be linked to terrorism. One alumnus from Al-Falah has previously been found involved in terrorist activities.

Ongoing Investigation

The name that surfaced was that of Mirza Shadab Beg, one of the key members of the Indian Mujahideen. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from Al-Falah Engineering College in Faridabad in 2007. A year later, he was found involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

