 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 13, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: January 13, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 13, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery (1 PM draw) will be declared today, January 13, 2026. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the latest Nagaland lottery results as they are announced. You can check the complete winner list and prize details here once the results are out.

You can view the results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery January 13, 2026 , here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters
ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters
'Did She Fall Down?': Disha Patani Wears 'Dirty' Pants With Talwiinder At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Her Style
'Did She Fall Down?': Disha Patani Wears 'Dirty' Pants With Talwiinder At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Her Style
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG...

'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG...

'Main Balatkari Nahi Hoon…': Mahakumbh Fame Harsha Richhariya Mulls Stepping Away From...

'Main Balatkari Nahi Hoon…': Mahakumbh Fame Harsha Richhariya Mulls Stepping Away From...

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre...

'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre...

UP Woman Attempts Suicide After Brother-in-Law Refuses Marriage Proposal In Hathras - VIDEO

UP Woman Attempts Suicide After Brother-in-Law Refuses Marriage Proposal In Hathras - VIDEO