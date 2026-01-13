 UP Woman Attempts Suicide After Brother-in-Law Refuses Marriage Proposal In Hathras - VIDEO
A woman attempted suicide in Hathras’s Sanjay Colony after her brother-in-law refused to marry her following earlier assurances. Family members noticed in time and alerted police, who helped rescue her and rushed her to CHC. Doctors said timely treatment saved her life. Police await a formal complaint before further action in the matter, officials said.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Hathras: A woman attempted suicide on Monday in Sanjay Colony under the Sasni police station area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh after her brother-in-law allegedly refused to marry her, police said. The incident triggered panic in the family, but timely action by relatives and police helped save her life.

According to reports, the woman, whose marriage had taken place around 14 years ago, lost her husband a few months back. She later alleged that her brother-in-law had been assuring her of marriage following her husband’s death. However, he subsequently refused to accept the relationship, which left the woman deeply distressed.

Upset by the rejection, the woman reportedly locked herself inside a room, fashioned a noose using a saree and attempted to hang herself from the ceiling fan. Family members noticed her in time and raised an alarm. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and, with the help of relatives, brought her down immediately.

article-image

She was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors confirmed that prompt medical attention saved her life. Her condition is now stable.

Sasni Kotwali in-charge Avdhesh Kumar said no formal complaint has been received so far. Further action will be taken once a written complaint is submitted.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

