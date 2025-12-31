'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year Relationship, Dies By Suicide

A young woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras tragically ended her life after her lover allegedly refused to marry her. Before taking the extreme step, the woman recorded a suicide video, which has since gone viral, blaming her lover for pushing her into the act.

The deceased, identified as Kamini Sharma, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony under the Sadar Kotwali area, allegedly consumed poison on Monday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital by her family, where doctors declared her dead. The sudden incident left the family in shock. It was only after the last rites that relatives came to know about the video she had sent to her aunt’s mobile phone before her death.

In the video, Kamini is heard saying, “Akash, you forced me so much that now I have no option left but to die. I never cheated anyone. I cannot move on. I love you so much.” She is also heard apologising to her mother, calling her “the best mother in the world,” and blaming Akash for forcing her to take the extreme step. In another part of the video, she says she did not want to end her life and accuses Akash and his family of “playing with her life.”

Kamini’s mother, Rashmi Sharma, has filed a complaint at Sadar Kotwali against Akash, alleging that her daughter took the step after he and his family refused the marriage. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.