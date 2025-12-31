 'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year Relationship, Dies By Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year Relationship, Dies By Suicide

'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year Relationship, Dies By Suicide

A young woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died by suicide after her lover allegedly refused to marry her. Before her death, Kamini Sharma recorded a video blaming him for forcing her into the act. Her mother has filed a complaint against the accused. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

A young woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras tragically ended her life after her lover allegedly refused to marry her. Before taking the extreme step, the woman recorded a suicide video, which has since gone viral, blaming her lover for pushing her into the act.

The deceased, identified as Kamini Sharma, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony under the Sadar Kotwali area, allegedly consumed poison on Monday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital by her family, where doctors declared her dead. The sudden incident left the family in shock. It was only after the last rites that relatives came to know about the video she had sent to her aunt’s mobile phone before her death.

In the video, Kamini is heard saying, “Akash, you forced me so much that now I have no option left but to die. I never cheated anyone. I cannot move on. I love you so much.” She is also heard apologising to her mother, calling her “the best mother in the world,” and blaming Akash for forcing her to take the extreme step. In another part of the video, she says she did not want to end her life and accuses Akash and his family of “playing with her life.”

Read Also
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
article-image

Kamini’s mother, Rashmi Sharma, has filed a complaint at Sadar Kotwali against Akash, alleging that her daughter took the step after he and his family refused the marriage. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

FPJ Shorts
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3
Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media
Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80 Lakh
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year...

'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

RJD MP Manoj Jha Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On Gig Workers’ Rights

RJD MP Manoj Jha Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On Gig Workers’ Rights

VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

Delhi’s Pollution Levels Increase Significantly In December, Despite No Farm Fires: CSE

Delhi’s Pollution Levels Increase Significantly In December, Despite No Farm Fires: CSE