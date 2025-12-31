 Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
A 14-year-old Class 9 girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Tambwa village of Kaij tehsil in Maharashtra’s Beed district on December 28. The girl was reportedly alone when she hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Police conducted a panchnama, sent the body for post-mortem, and have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Beed: A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 allegedly died by suicide at her home in Maharashtra's Beed district, police have said.

The reason behind the suicide of the teenager in Tambwa village of Kaij tehsil on December 28 is yet to be ascertained, an official said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
