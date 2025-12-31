 TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule Here
TGCHE has announced the TG LAWCET 2026 and TG PGLCET 2026 exam dates. Both exams will be conducted on May 18, 2026, by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Registration has not yet begun. Candidates can check timings and details online.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates: The dates of the TS LAWCET 2026 (TG LAWCET 2026) and TS PGLCET 2026 (TG PGLCET 2026) exams have been announced by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The TG Common Entrance Test 2026 exam dates were included in the release of TGCHE.

On behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), formerly known as TSCHE, Osmania University in Hyderabad will host TG LAWCET 2026 and TG PGLCET 2026 on May 18, 2026. Registration for the TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET has not yet started.

TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates: Exam date and time

TG LAWCET (3-Year & 5-Year LLB)

Exam Date: May 18, 2026

Exam Time:

- 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

- 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

TG PGLCET

Exam Date: May 18, 2026

Exam Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to lawcet.tgche.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Application Fee Payment."

Step 3: A new page will open; complete the necessary information.

Step 4: Make the payment after completing the required fields.

Step 5: Check the Payment Status once the payment has been completed.

Step 6: Select the "Fill Application Form" tab.

Step 7: Enter the required information and click "Submit."

Step 8: For future use, print off the application form.

