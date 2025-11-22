 AP SSC 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Class 10 Exams Begin On March 16
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC 2026 exam schedule for Class 10 students. Exams will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2026, starting with the First Language paper. Students must score at least 33% to pass, and those failing can opt for supplementary exams or re-verification of marks.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
AP SSC Exam 2026 date sheet | Official Notification

AP SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC 2026 timetable for Class 10 students. The public exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, in both general and vocational courses.

Exam Sequence and Timing

The AP SSC 2026 exams will begin with the First Language paper on March 16 and the Second Language paper on March 18. The last examination is scheduled for April 1, along with OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), and SSC Vocational Course (Theory).

Most of the subjects will be examined between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. Some subjects like Physical Science, Biological Science, First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course), and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) will have examination timing from 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours.

Passing Marks and Grading System

The candidates need to score a minimum of 33% to pass the AP SSC exams. Marks will be awarded along with grades:

A1: 91 and above

A2: 81–90

B1: 71–80

C: 61–70

Students failing in one or more subjects can either register for supplementary exams through their school or apply for re-verification or recounting if they suspect an error in their marks.

AP SSC Exam 2026 date sheet:

March 16: First Language

March 18: Second Language

March 20: English

March 23: Mathematics

March 25: Physics

March 28: Biology

March 30: Social Studies

March 31: First Language Paper-2

April 1: OSSC Second Language Paper-2

AP SSC Time Table 2026 PDF Direct Link

