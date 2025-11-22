 NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out: Over 26,800 Candidates Selected; Reporting Begins Tomorrow
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out: Over 26,800 Candidates Selected; Reporting Begins Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment, selecting over 26,800 candidates for postgraduate medical and dental seats. Candidates can report to allotted colleges from November 23 for document verification. Grievances can be submitted via email by 12 noon on November 22. Round 2 registration will begin on December 2.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Notification

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 Round 1. A total of 26,889 candidates have been shortlisted for postgraduate medical and dental seats across India. Candidates can check their allotment online through the official MCC portal.

Grievance Submission Window Open Until November 22

The discrepancies, if any, in the provisional allotment should be reported through e-mail at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 12 noon on November 22, 2025. Thereafter, the provisional result will be treated as final. Candidates are informed that the provisional allotment is indicative only and does not guarantee a seat.

Reporting and verification of documents from November 23

The selected candidates need to report for document verification at their assigned colleges from November 23, 2025, onwards. They will be able to reserve their seats only after verification and downloading of the official allotment letter from the MCC website.

Round 2 Registration to Begin on December 2

After Round 1 reporting, MCC will begin the process for Round 2 registration on December 2, 2025. NEET PG counselling includes 50% AIQ seats and 100% deemed, central university, AFMS and PG DNB seats.

Documents Required

Candidates typically have to bring several crucial documents with them at the time of NEET PG 2025 Counselling, which includes their score card of NEET PG, the admit card, MBBS Degree or Provisional Certificate, Internship completion certificate, and the medical registration certificate. They also have to bring a Photo ID like Aadhaar or passport, category or disability certificate (if applied under), allotment letter, and passport-sized photos.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF Direct Link

