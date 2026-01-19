 Palghar: Mysterious Circular Whirlpool Spotted off Vasai Coast; Fishermen Suspect Volcanic Activity
Palghar: Mysterious Circular Whirlpool Spotted off Vasai Coast; Fishermen Suspect Volcanic Activity

A mysterious circular ring formation has appeared about 66 nautical miles off Vasai coast, noticed by local fishermen over the past ten days. A fishing boat got caught but escaped unharmed. The phenomenon has caused panic amid concerns of underwater volcanic activity in this seismic zone. Experts urge authorities to investigate the unusual marine occurrence promptly.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Mysterious Circular Whirlpool Spotted off Vasai Coast; Fishermen Suspect Volcanic Activity

Vasai: A mysterious circular ring formation has been observed in the sea, approximately 66 nautical miles off the Vasai coast, over the past ten days. The phenomenon was noticed by local fishermen while returning to the shore after their fishing expedition.

The sight has sparked a sense of panic among the fishing community. According to reports, a boat from Vasai got caught within this circular formation. Fortunately, the vessel managed to steer out of the ring safely, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Fishermen have expressed concerns that the phenomenon could be linked to underwater volcanic activity. Since the Palghar district is a known seismic zone, experiencing over 200 mild earthquakes annually, the local community is on high alert.

Janardan Meher, a marine life rescuer, has urged the District Disaster Management Cell and relevant authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter. Given the region’s vulnerability to seismic shifts, experts believe a thorough technical inspection is necessary to determine the cause of this unusual marine occurrence.

