Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistani Jail Years After Sentence Completion; Calls Grow For Release Of Detainees

Palghar: An Indian fisherman died in a Pakistani jail on January 16, 2026, raising fresh concerns over the prolonged detention and health conditions of Indian fishermen lodged in Pakistan’s prisons.

According to peace activist and journalist Jatin Desai, the fisherman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was lodged in Malir Jail in Karachi. Activists point out that every year an estimated three to four Indian fishermen die in Pakistani custody, most of them in Malir Jail.

The death has heightened anxiety among the families of Indian fishermen currently imprisoned in Pakistan. Several detainees are reportedly suffering from poor health and are not receiving adequate medical treatment, leading to growing despair and a loss of hope about their eventual return home.

What has drawn particular concern in the present case is that the deceased fisherman had completed his sentence in 2022, and his Indian nationality had already been officially verified. Under Section 5 of the 2008 India–Pakistan Bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, both governments agreed to release and repatriate individuals within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of their sentences.

“While the agreement exists on paper, its implementation remains deeply flawed,” Desai said. “The deceased fisherman, like many others still in jail, had completed his sentence long ago and was eligible for immediate repatriation.”

As of now, 198 Indian fishermen remain lodged in Karachi jail, including 19 from Maharashtra, activists say.

Fishermen from both India and Pakistan are frequently arrested after inadvertently crossing maritime boundaries in the Arabian Sea, where the sea border is poorly marked and traditional fishing boats lack modern navigation equipment.

Human rights groups and peace activists have urged both India and Pakistan to address the issue from a humanitarian perspective and ensure the immediate release and repatriation of fishermen who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed.

“The continued detention of these fishermen serves no purpose and only prolongs the suffering of their families,” Desai said, calling for urgent action by both governments.

