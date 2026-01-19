 Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Local Activists Allegedly Being Assaulted By Hawkers In Kurla, Authorities Yet To Respond
A video showing two men allegedly being assaulted by a group of hawkers in Mumbai's Kurla West has gone viral, triggering public outrage. Shared by the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, the footage shows the victims being attacked in broad daylight. The activists were reportedly targeted for opposing illegal hawkers, with no official police response issued so far.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Mumbai: A disturbing video showing two men allegedly being assaulted by a group of hawkers in Kurla has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and raising concerns over law and order in the area. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning in Kurla West.

The video was shared on X by the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA). In the footage, several men can be seen attacking two individuals, one wearing a red T-shirt and the other a white chequered shirt, in broad daylight. The attackers are seen using fists, kicks and even belts, while passersby look on. The assault reportedly caused temporary traffic congestion on the busy road.

Victims Claimed To Be Local Activists

According to CCWA, the victims are local activists who were targeted for speaking out against illegal hawkers operating on New Mill Road. “Disturbing reports of a cowardly mob attack on local activists by illegal hawkers in Kurla West,” CCWA wrote in its post, adding that protests have since erupted in the area.

The video drew sharp reactions from several social media users, many of whom tagged the Mumbai Police, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding immediate action against the attackers.

No Response From Authorities As Of Now

However, as of the time of filing this report, no official response or clarification has been issued by the police or civic authorities regarding the incident. The viral video has further intensified calls for strict action against illegal hawkers and those involved in the assault.

