Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Local Activists Allegedly Being Assaulted By Hawkers In Kurla, Authorities Yet To Respond |

Mumbai: A disturbing video showing two men allegedly being assaulted by a group of hawkers in Kurla has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and raising concerns over law and order in the area. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning in Kurla West.

Disturbing reports of a cowardly mob attack on local activists by illegal hawkers in Kurla West. Protests are erupting in Kurla West after two activists were beaten up just for speaking out against illegal hawkers on New Mill Road pic.twitter.com/wVbAOsRo8w — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) January 19, 2026

The video was shared on X by the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA). In the footage, several men can be seen attacking two individuals, one wearing a red T-shirt and the other a white chequered shirt, in broad daylight. The attackers are seen using fists, kicks and even belts, while passersby look on. The assault reportedly caused temporary traffic congestion on the busy road.

Victims Claimed To Be Local Activists

According to CCWA, the victims are local activists who were targeted for speaking out against illegal hawkers operating on New Mill Road. “Disturbing reports of a cowardly mob attack on local activists by illegal hawkers in Kurla West,” CCWA wrote in its post, adding that protests have since erupted in the area.

The video drew sharp reactions from several social media users, many of whom tagged the Mumbai Police, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding immediate action against the attackers.

No Response From Authorities As Of Now

However, as of the time of filing this report, no official response or clarification has been issued by the police or civic authorities regarding the incident. The viral video has further intensified calls for strict action against illegal hawkers and those involved in the assault.

